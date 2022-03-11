Year-To-Date, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Price Has Decrease -45.07%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s traded shares were 5.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $139.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$2.97. The 52-week high for the MRNA share is $497.49, that puts it down -256.57 from that peak though still a striking 15.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $117.34. The company’s market capitalization is $58.29B, and the average trade volume was 8.82 million shares over the past three months.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. MRNA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.62.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $139.52 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.41%, and it has moved by -8.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $240.80, which implies an increase of 42.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.00 and $506.00 respectively. As a result, MRNA is trading at a discount of -262.67% off the target high and 41.94% off the low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Moderna Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares have gone down -69.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.86% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,349.30% this quarter and then jump 214.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,037.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.98 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.83 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $570.75 million and $1.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 947.60% and then jump by 252.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 111.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1423.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.80% per annum.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Moderna Inc. insiders own 9.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.16%, with the float percentage being 67.58%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,578 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.22 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $16.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.36 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $3.52 billion.