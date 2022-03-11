Year-To-Date, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Price Has Increase 38.15%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares were 2.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $99.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the COP share is $104.44, that puts it down -4.99 from that peak though still a striking 52.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.72. The company’s market capitalization is $125.89B, and the average trade volume was 8.95 million shares over the past three months.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

ConocoPhillips (COP) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $99.48 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.37%, and it has moved by 9.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.13%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ConocoPhillips has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ConocoPhillips (COP) shares have gone up 79.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.55% against 22.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,236.80% this quarter and then jump 205.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 132.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.61 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.39 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.60%. While earnings are projected to return 342.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.89% per annum.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ConocoPhillips is 1.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

ConocoPhillips insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.09%, with the float percentage being 80.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 111.07 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $8.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 109.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ConocoPhillips (COP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 37.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.12 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.91 billion.