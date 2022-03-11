Will Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.03% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PME share is $1.23, that puts it down -75.71 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $54.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.20K shares over the past three months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) registered a 13.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.03% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.08%, and it has moved by -1.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.13%. The short interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is 301.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 95.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PME is trading at a discount of -2042.86% off the target high and -2042.86% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.90%.

PME Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders own 52.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.43%, with the float percentage being 0.92%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $83646.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41107.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27747.0 market value.