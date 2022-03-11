Why Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares were 4.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RIDE share is $18.50, that puts it down -690.6 from that peak though still a striking 14.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $482.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.36 million shares over the past three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $2.34 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by -21.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.79%. The short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 35.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lordstown Motors Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares have gone down -62.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.14% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -217.40% this quarter and then jump 26.40% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -77.00% in 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Lordstown Motors Corp. insiders own 23.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.31%, with the float percentage being 39.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.26 million shares (or 5.86% of all shares), a total value of $38.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $25.83 million.