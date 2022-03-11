What Will E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Be Like After It Drops -10690.67% From Its Highs?

During the last session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 2.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.01% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $80.93, that puts it down -10690.67 from that peak though still a striking 30.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $18.61M, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a 0.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.01% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.73%, and it has moved by 3.78% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 65.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 6.96%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.