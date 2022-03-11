What Should You Do With Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the TXRH share is $110.75, that puts it down -38.89 from that peak though still a striking 12.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.54. The company’s market capitalization is $5.53B, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TXRH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) trade information

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $79.74 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by -12.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.33, which implies an increase of 24.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, TXRH is trading at a discount of -53.0% off the target high and -14.12% off the low.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Texas Roadhouse Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares have gone down -15.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.86% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.90% this quarter and then drop -1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $890.99 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $948.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $637.99 million and $741.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.70% and then jump by 28.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.10%. While earnings are projected to return -81.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.56% per annum.

TXRH Dividends

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Major holders

Texas Roadhouse Inc. insiders own 4.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.67%, with the float percentage being 99.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.54 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $673.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $606.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $171.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $167.84 million.