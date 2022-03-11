What Should You Do With Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 7.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the METX share is $3.09, that puts it down -1717.65 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $60.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.37 million shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.06%, and it has moved by -5.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.02%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.71 million by the end of Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.13%, with the float percentage being 3.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 2.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $96047.0.