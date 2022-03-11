Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Down -21.05% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.63% or -$2.11. The 52-week high for the WB share is $64.70, that puts it down -189.49 from that peak though still a striking -5.86% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.66. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corporation (WB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. WB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Weibo Corporation (WB) registered a -8.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.63% in intraday trading to $22.35 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.34%, and it has moved by -24.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.81%. The short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 19.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.32, which implies an increase of 44.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, WB is trading at a discount of -186.35% off the target high and -34.23% off the low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares have gone down -54.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.44% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.80% this quarter and then jump 1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $610.58 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $528.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $513.41 million and $458.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.90% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return 35.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.07% per annum.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)â€™s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders own 6.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.44%, with the float percentage being 46.27%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $427.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $396.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $70.04 million.