We Just Learned Something New About EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) This Week With Its 16.13% Gain

During the last session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s traded shares were 2.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the EVGO share is $19.59, that puts it down -60.05 from that peak though still a striking 42.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. EVGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $12.24 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.13%, and it has moved by 35.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.76%. The short interest in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 20.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 12.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, EVGO is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and 26.47% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.77 million by the end of Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

EVgo Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.62%, with the float percentage being 42.72%. Pictet Asset Management SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 5.81% of all shares), a total value of $39.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $10.74 million.