U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Has Been Falling -0.67% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the USB share is $63.57, that puts it down -18.34 from that peak though still a striking 2.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.44. The company’s market capitalization is $80.14B, and the average trade volume was 7.53 million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. USB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

U.S. Bancorp (USB) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $53.72 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.90%, and it has moved by -11.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.24, which implies an increase of 17.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, USB is trading at a discount of -35.89% off the target high and -7.97% off the low.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Bancorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Bancorp (USB) shares have gone down -5.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.51% against -11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.10% this quarter and then drop -18.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.63 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.87 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.44 billion and $5.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return 66.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.93% per annum.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for U.S. Bancorp is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.76%, with the float percentage being 76.84%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,190 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 126.42 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $7.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 109.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Bancorp (USB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 37.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.58 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 billion.