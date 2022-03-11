The Time Is Right To Purchase Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR)

During the last session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the VYGR share is $6.50, that puts it down -4.5 from that peak though still a striking 60.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $246.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 484.82K shares over the past three months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VYGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.27% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 61.14%, and it has moved by 86.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.61%. The short interest in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 13.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, VYGR is trading at a discount of -60.77% off the target high and 35.69% off the low.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares have gone up 87.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.40% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.20% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.91 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.54 million and $6.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 143.40% and then drop by -49.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 181.00% in 2022.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.14%, with the float percentage being 75.72%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 16.84% of all shares), a total value of $16.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.