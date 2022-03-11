The Time Is Right To Purchase Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)

During the recent session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.42% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the UXIN share is $5.82, that puts it down -697.26 from that peak though still a striking -12.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $326.02M, and the average trade volume was 961.56K shares over the past three months.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UXIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Uxin Limited (UXIN) registered a -11.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.42% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.19%, and it has moved by -33.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.36, which implies an increase of 98.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.36 and $41.36 respectively. As a result, UXIN is trading at a discount of -5565.75% off the target high and -5565.75% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2022.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders own 11.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.69%, with the float percentage being 51.81%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.28 million shares (or 10.81% of all shares), a total value of $65.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.44 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.