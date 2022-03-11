The Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Stock Jumped 54.74% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the POLA share is $15.19, that puts it down -258.25 from that peak though still a striking 45.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $54.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.70K shares over the past three months.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. POLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $4.24 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.21%, and it has moved by 54.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.51%. The short interest in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 83.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, POLA is trading at a discount of -489.62% off the target high and -489.62% off the low.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -151.60% in 2022.

POLA Dividends

Polar Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Polar Power Inc. insiders own 45.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.51%, with the float percentage being 17.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 79893.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.