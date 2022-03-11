The Current Price For Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LODE share is $6.30, that puts it down -250.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $121.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 909.79K shares over the past three months.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by 21.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.14%. The short interest in Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 72.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, LODE is trading at a discount of -261.11% off the target high and -261.11% off the low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares have gone down -44.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,050.00% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 315.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $380k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 349.80% in 2022.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Comstock Mining Inc. insiders own 17.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.31%, with the float percentage being 11.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 2.39% of all shares), a total value of $4.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.35 million.