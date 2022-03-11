The $55.35 Is The Price At Which BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.93% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the BCE share is $56.33, that puts it down -1.77 from that peak though still a striking 19.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.60. The company’s market capitalization is $48.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

BCE Inc. (BCE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) trade information

BCE Inc. (BCE) registered a 1.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.93% in intraday trading to $55.35 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by 3.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.09%. The short interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is 7.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.26, which implies a decrease of -3.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $56.05 respectively. As a result, BCE is trading at a discount of -1.26% off the target high and 13.28% off the low.

BCE Inc. (BCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BCE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BCE Inc. (BCE) shares have gone up 3.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.33% against -2.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.9 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.69 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10%. While earnings are projected to return 19.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.62% per annum.

BCE Dividends

BCE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BCE Inc. is 2.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.32%.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s Major holders

BCE Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.55%, with the float percentage being 49.56%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 906 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 78.35 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $4.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.06 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BCE Inc. (BCE) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 11.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $582.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.74 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $449.8 million.