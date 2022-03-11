The $11.45 Value Of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.81% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the ZETA share is $13.09, that puts it down -14.32 from that peak though still a striking 53.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average trade volume was 540.16K shares over the past three months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZETA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) registered a 6.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.81% in intraday trading to $11.45 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.95%, and it has moved by 9.78% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 15.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ZETA is trading at a discount of -83.41% off the target high and 30.13% off the low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares have gone up 69.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400.00% against 20.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.53 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -673.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.68% per annum.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders own 28.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.22%, with the float percentage being 47.69%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.24 million shares (or 12.68% of all shares), a total value of $118.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $3.86 million.