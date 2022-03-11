The $0.49 Value Of Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.91% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the RENO share is $2.40, that puts it down -389.8 from that peak though still a striking 30.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $14.38M, and the average trade volume was 187.83K shares over the past three months.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RENO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) trade information

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) registered a 9.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.91% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.86%, and it has moved by -9.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 88.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, RENO is trading at a discount of -818.37% off the target high and -716.33% off the low.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Renovare Environmental Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) shares have gone down -66.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.23% against 20.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.58 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.5 million and $3.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.30% and then drop by -15.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.00%. While earnings are projected to return -10.90% in 2022.

RENO Dividends

Renovare Environmental Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s Major holders

Renovare Environmental Inc. insiders own 20.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.07%, with the float percentage being 7.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.