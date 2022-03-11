Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s -4.77% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$1.84. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $126.32, that puts it down -48.05 from that peak though still a striking 1.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $83.76. The company’s market capitalization is $101.93B, and the average trade volume was 8.77 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $85.32 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.77%, and it has moved by -8.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $115.11, which implies an increase of 25.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $136.00 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of -59.4% off the target high and -17.21% off the low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares have gone down -26.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.09% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then drop -1.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.63 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.51 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return 351.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.40% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corporation is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.19%, with the float percentage being 71.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,975 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 98.68 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $11.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.65 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.9 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.99 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 billion.