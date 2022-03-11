Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Is Decrease -91.00%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares were 8.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.30% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SKLZ share is $32.87, that puts it down -1214.8 from that peak though still a striking 14.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.25 million shares over the past three months.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SKLZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) registered a -5.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.30% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.94%, and it has moved by -38.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.00%. The short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 55.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.64, which implies an increase of 46.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, SKLZ is trading at a discount of -200.0% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Skillz Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares have gone down -78.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.90% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.95 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.43 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.30% and then jump by 58.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 4.50% in 2022.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders own 15.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.36%, with the float percentage being 61.63%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.09 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $179.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.91 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $170.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 16.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.8 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $50.62 million.