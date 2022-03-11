Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) On Thursday – Down -7.64 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.77% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the SQNS share is $6.84, that puts it down -127.24 from that peak though still a striking -7.64% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.24. The company’s market capitalization is $132.00M, and the average trade volume was 84.89K shares over the past three months.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SQNS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) registered a -8.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.77% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.25%, and it has moved by -25.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.20, which implies an increase of 70.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SQNS is trading at a discount of -398.34% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sequans Communications S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares have gone down -31.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.08% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.82 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.47 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.32 million and $13.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 14.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return 71.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.35% per annum.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Sequans Communications S.A. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.65%, with the float percentage being 55.38%. Lynrock Lake LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.48 million shares (or 11.84% of all shares), a total value of $21.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.3 million shares, is of Bpifrance SA’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) shares are Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31800.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.