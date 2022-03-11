SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.48% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the SNES share is $3.14, that puts it down -234.04 from that peak though still a striking 27.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $12.00M, and the average trade volume was 92.97K shares over the past three months.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) registered a 17.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.48% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.05%, and it has moved by 0.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.04%.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SenesTech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SenesTech Inc. (SNES) shares have gone down -45.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.46% against 16.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 179.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return 63.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech Inc. insiders own 7.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.58%, with the float percentage being 9.32%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SenesTech Inc. (SNES) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 82240.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77831.0, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.