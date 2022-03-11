SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.51% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $3.44, that puts it down -191.53 from that peak though still a striking 44.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $59.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.27 million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SEAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) registered a 3.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 2.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.07%. The short interest in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 3.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 60.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SEAC is trading at a discount of -154.24% off the target high and -154.24% off the low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaChange International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares have gone up 12.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.70% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.9 million by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.12 million and $4.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.60% and then jump by 40.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.90% in 2022.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International Inc. insiders own 14.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.47%, with the float percentage being 19.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.