Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS)

During the recent session, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.59% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the LEDS share is $31.44, that puts it down -756.68 from that peak though still a striking 18.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $17.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.47K shares over the past three months.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) registered a -5.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.59% in intraday trading to $3.67 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.43%, and it has moved by 10.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.77%. The short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 56740.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 87.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LEDS is trading at a discount of -717.44% off the target high and -717.44% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.70%. While earnings are projected to return -391.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 06 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders own 37.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.76%, with the float percentage being 5.97%. Centiva Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 81124.0 shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24520.0 shares, is of Cambridge Trust Company’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33075.0 market value.