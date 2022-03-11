Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Stock Jumped 66.07% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the REGI share is $84.44, that puts it down -39.16 from that peak though still a striking 46.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $60.68 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by 66.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.56%. The short interest in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.76 day(s) to cover.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Renewable Energy Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares have gone up 32.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -21.85% against -23.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.90% this quarter and then drop -14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $808.67 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $730.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $540.46 million and $535.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.60% and then jump by 36.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.90%. While earnings are projected to return 60.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.29% per annum.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group Inc. insiders own 2.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.61%, with the float percentage being 99.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.94 million shares (or 17.79% of all shares), a total value of $448.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $271.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $89.07 million.