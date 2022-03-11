Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Is Up 21.4% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 12.08% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the PSX share is $94.34, that puts it down -17.35 from that peak though still a striking 21.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.19. The company’s market capitalization is $35.06B, and the average trade volume was 4.19 million shares over the past three months.

Phillips 66 (PSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Phillips 66 (PSX) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $80.39 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.27, which implies an increase of 19.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, PSX is trading at a discount of -41.81% off the target high and -5.73% off the low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phillips 66 has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phillips 66 (PSX) shares have gone up 21.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.95% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 245.70% this quarter and then jump 210.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.29 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.75 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.77 billion and $21.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.70% and then jump by 35.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.30%. While earnings are projected to return 132.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Phillips 66 is 3.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Phillips 66 insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.15%, with the float percentage being 71.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,658 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.39 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phillips 66 (PSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $902.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.06 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $873.94 million.