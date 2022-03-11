Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock Jumped 79.39% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 15.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.54% or $2.44. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $27.28, that puts it down -15.64 from that peak though still a striking 88.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.42 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 11.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.54% in intraday trading to $23.59 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.70%, and it has moved by 79.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 530.75%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 8.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.80, which implies an increase of 4.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -35.65% off the target high and 23.7% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 25.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 173.50% this quarter and then jump 229.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $798.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.30% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 115.80% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.41%, with the float percentage being 73.21%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $260.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 8.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $29.16 million.