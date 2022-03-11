Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Stock Jumped 1.54% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.31% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the PALT share is $15.20, that puts it down -508.0 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $26.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 345.00K shares over the past three months.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PALT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) registered a -5.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.31% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.53%, and it has moved by 1.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.55%. The short interest in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 79.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PALT is trading at a discount of -380.0% off the target high and -380.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.23 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.70%. While earnings are projected to return 115.30% in 2022.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc. insiders own 49.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.39%, with the float percentage being 12.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53818.0 shares (or 0.78% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47000.0 shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9088.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36533.0 market value.