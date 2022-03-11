Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s traded shares were 5.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$1.69. The 52-week high for the ORCL share is $106.34, that puts it down -41.86 from that peak though still a striking 12.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.43. The company’s market capitalization is $214.36B, and the average trade volume was 9.61 million shares over the past three months.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $74.96 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by -5.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.83, which implies an increase of 19.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $126.00 respectively. As a result, ORCL is trading at a discount of -68.09% off the target high and 6.62% off the low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oracle Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares have gone down -14.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.36% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.40% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.76 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.2 billion by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 47.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.64% per annum.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oracle Corporation is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Oracle Corporation insiders own 41.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.49%, with the float percentage being 73.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,840 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 142.07 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $12.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 119.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 46.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.16 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 billion.