One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 47.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.66% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $24.95, that puts it down -165.14 from that peak though still a striking 6.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $8.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.82 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SOFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a -4.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.66% in intraday trading to $9.41 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -22.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.39%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 56.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.29, which implies an increase of 45.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -133.79% off the target high and -27.52% off the low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares have gone down -40.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.00% against 20.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $277.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -149.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.00% per annum.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 21.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.14%, with the float percentage being 37.22%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.8 million shares (or 14.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $751.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.87 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $220.33 million.