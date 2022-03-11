Now Is A Good Time To Buy Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL)

During the last session, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s traded shares were 1.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BCEL share is $19.23, that puts it down -516.35 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $37.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $3.12 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 86.83%, and it has moved by 72.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.10%. The short interest in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 3.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.21 day(s) to cover.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atreca Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atreca Inc. (BCEL) shares have gone down -49.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.07% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.60% this quarter and then drop -11.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -9.10% in 2022.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Atreca Inc. insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.64%, with the float percentage being 72.26%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 11.61% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $2.15 million.