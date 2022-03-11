Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $24.13, that puts it down -18.81 from that peak though still a striking 4.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.39. The company’s market capitalization is $12.45B, and the average trade volume was 4.86 million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MPW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $20.31 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by -4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 18.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, MPW is trading at a discount of -32.94% off the target high and -3.4% off the low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares have gone down -4.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.86% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.00% this quarter and then jump 17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $399.78 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $409.06 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $333.81 million and $343.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 19.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.20%. While earnings are projected to return 36.90% in 2022.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.60%, with the float percentage being 84.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 852 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 86.55 million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 27.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $590.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.94 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $400.36 million.