Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) At $91.18 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$3.73. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $182.00, that puts it down -99.61 from that peak though still a striking 7.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.20. The company’s market capitalization is $28.86B, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MTCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a -3.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.92% in intraday trading to $91.18 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.85%, and it has moved by -15.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $149.85, which implies an increase of 39.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, MTCH is trading at a discount of -91.93% off the target high and -42.58% off the low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -39.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.46% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $818.29 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $838.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $651.41 million and $650.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 28.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.60%. While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.19%, with the float percentage being 103.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,076 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.0 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $4.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 8.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.43 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 billion.