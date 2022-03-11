Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Received An 83.66% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.62% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the LLNW share is $4.76, that puts it up 3.64 from that peak though still a striking 53.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $646.12M, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) registered a 4.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.62% in intraday trading to $4.94 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.88%, and it has moved by 13.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.18, which implies an increase of 20.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, LLNW is trading at a discount of -61.94% off the target high and 24.09% off the low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Limelight Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares have gone up 83.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.29% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.78 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.2 million and $52.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 10.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -169.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Limelight Networks Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.55%, with the float percentage being 58.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.32 million shares (or 6.90% of all shares), a total value of $31.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $10.01 million.