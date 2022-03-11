Is Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the SEED share is $26.74, that puts it down -179.12 from that peak though still a striking 56.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $40.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.47K shares over the past three months.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $9.58 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.93%, and it has moved by 49.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.30%. The short interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2022.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Origin Agritech Limited insiders own 26.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.69%, with the float percentage being 7.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59737.0 shares, is of Manufacturers Life Insurance Co.’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9462.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90456.0 market value.