Is Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.64% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the KAVL share is $32.40, that puts it down -1472.82 from that peak though still a striking 74.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $60.07M, and the average trade volume was 10.39 million shares over the past three months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) registered a 5.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.64% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.09%, and it has moved by 37.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.47%.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders own 56.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.94%, with the float percentage being 2.17%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 71670.0 shares (or 0.30% of all shares), a total value of $53415.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52628.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39223.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 31106.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37016.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25070.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $18684.0.