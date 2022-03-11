Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HST share is $19.75, that puts it down -8.46 from that peak though still a striking 19.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.67. The company’s market capitalization is $13.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.25 million shares over the past three months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $18.21 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.75%, and it has moved by 0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.80%. The short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 43.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares have gone up 13.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.28% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.80% this quarter and then jump 90.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $890.86 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $964.99 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267 million and $399 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 233.70% and then jump by 141.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 98.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.40% per annum.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.88%, with the float percentage being 107.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 761 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.46 million shares (or 16.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 84.45 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 11.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 33.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $559.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.25 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $330.62 million.