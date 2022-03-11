Is Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -25.23% YTD?

During the recent session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ARNC share is $38.49, that puts it down -53.35 from that peak though still a striking 6.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66B, and the average trade volume was 962.07K shares over the past three months.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $25.10 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.35%, and it has moved by -21.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.17, which implies an increase of 40.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ARNC is trading at a discount of -99.2% off the target high and -51.39% off the low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arconic Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares have gone down -29.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 187.17% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 183.10% this quarter and then jump 28.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.46 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.10% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -264.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.66% per annum.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Arconic Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.14%, with the float percentage being 98.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.2 million shares (or 18.03% of all shares), a total value of $605.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $341.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $88.68 million.