Is Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Still A Buy After plugging 20.40% Last Week?

During the last session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $35.94, that puts it down -448.7 from that peak though still a striking 23.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.02. The company’s market capitalization is $163.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 708.56K shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $6.55 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.40%, and it has moved by -6.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.19%. The short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.33, which implies an increase of 79.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, AGFY is trading at a discount of -510.69% off the target high and -281.68% off the low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agrify Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares have gone down -69.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.77% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.30% this quarter and then jump 12.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 416.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.84 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.07 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.35 million and $7.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 539.60% and then jump by 343.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -344.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders own 9.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.27%, with the float percentage being 36.92%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $22.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $7.44 million.