iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Is Up 29.05% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -24.79% – What To Do Now

During the last session, iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s traded shares were 1.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.31% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the IPW share is $10.73, that puts it down -499.44 from that peak though still a striking 29.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $52.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88690.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 481.85K shares over the past three months.

iPower Inc. (IPW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IPW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

iPower Inc. (IPW) registered a 24.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.31% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.99%, and it has moved by -3.76% in 30 days. The short interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 74.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, IPW is trading at a discount of -346.93% off the target high and -235.2% off the low.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iPower Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iPower Inc. (IPW) shares have gone down -60.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -146.20% in 2022.

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

iPower Inc. insiders own 60.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.79%, with the float percentage being 19.85%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $4.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iPower Inc. (IPW) shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.