If All Goes Well, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Could Shrink By -54.75% Or More

During the recent session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PK share is $24.67, that puts it down -31.64 from that peak though still a striking 15.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $18.74 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by -1.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.47%. The short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 13.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.54, which implies an increase of 16.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.50 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, PK is trading at a discount of -54.75% off the target high and 1.28% off the low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone down -0.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 315.79% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.80% this quarter and then jump 87.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $431.1 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $476.84 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113 million and $165 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 281.50% and then jump by 189.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.40%. While earnings are projected to return 68.10% in 2022.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.71%, with the float percentage being 95.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 432 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33.13 million shares (or 14.01% of all shares), a total value of $625.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $558.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 11.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $206.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $123.89 million.