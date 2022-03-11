How Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -15.24% YTD?

During the last session, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.75% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the EVGN share is $5.99, that puts it down -330.94 from that peak though still a striking 27.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $57.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.69K shares over the past three months.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) registered a 7.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.80%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.91%. The short interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evogene Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares have gone down -55.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.25% against 4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10%. While earnings are projected to return -18.00% in 2022.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders own 6.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.47%, with the float percentage being 16.49%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $5.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $1.8 million.