How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Given A -62.26% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares were 3.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $178.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the ENPH share is $282.46, that puts it down -58.05 from that peak though still a striking 39.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.88. The company’s market capitalization is $24.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ENPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $178.72 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.38%, and it has moved by 23.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.09%. The short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $219.60, which implies an increase of 18.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $290.00 respectively. As a result, ENPH is trading at a discount of -62.26% off the target high and 13.27% off the low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enphase Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares have gone up 10.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.88% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then jump 16.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.49 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $408.11 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $264.84 million and $292.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.70% and then jump by 39.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 7.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.85%, with the float percentage being 75.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 968 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.93 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $513.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $423.89 million.