Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Has Been Falling -61.13% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s traded shares were 15.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.79% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the HOTH share is $3.15, that puts it down -293.75 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $19.42M, and the average trade volume was 5.17 million shares over the past three months.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HOTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) registered a 38.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.79% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.86%, and it has moved by 37.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HOTH is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -275.0% off the low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 30.70% in 2022.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.75%, with the float percentage being 11.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 2.96% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.