HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)’s Stock Is Up 24.53%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the HFC share is $42.39, that puts it down -17.75 from that peak though still a striking 24.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. HFC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) trade information

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $36.00 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.87%, and it has moved by -2.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.76%. The short interest in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is 6.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.31, which implies an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, HFC is trading at a discount of -38.89% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HollyFrontier Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) shares have gone up 18.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 159.87% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 185.10% this quarter and then jump 217.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.58 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.12 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.9 billion and $3.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.00% and then jump by 17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 191.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.61% per annum.

HFC Dividends

HollyFrontier Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.54%.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s Major holders

HollyFrontier Corporation insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.21%, with the float percentage being 89.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 536 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.96 million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $462.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $421.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $136.37 million.