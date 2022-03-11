HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Fall -42.50% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares were 7.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.60% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the HIVE share is $5.60, that puts it down -204.35 from that peak though still a striking 18.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.92 million shares over the past three months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) registered a -1.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.60% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.13%, and it has moved by -11.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.34%. The short interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 14.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.32, which implies an increase of 70.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.32 and $6.32 respectively. As a result, HIVE is trading at a discount of -243.48% off the target high and -243.48% off the low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares have gone down -42.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 20.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders own 10.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.19%, with the float percentage being 11.38%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.46 million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $32.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 15.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $6.68 million.