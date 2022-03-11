Given A -2400.0% Drop From High, Can Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 4.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of 3.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $7.00, that puts it down -2400.0 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $16.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.97%, and it has moved by -56.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.82%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.10, which implies an increase of 74.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.20 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ENVB is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and 28.57% off the low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enveric Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares have gone down -91.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.78% against 4.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.30%. While earnings are projected to return 89.50% in 2022.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 23 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc. insiders own 15.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.06%, with the float percentage being 11.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.