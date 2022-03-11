Given A -22.43% Drop From High, Can Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.46% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the PSO share is $12.39, that puts it down -22.43 from that peak though still a striking 24.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.68. The company’s market capitalization is $6.75B, and the average trade volume was 560.90K shares over the past three months.

Pearson plc (PSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PSO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) trade information

Pearson plc (PSO) registered a 16.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.46% in intraday trading to $10.12 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.36%, and it has moved by 0.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.32, which implies a decrease of -8.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.14 and $11.98 respectively. As a result, PSO is trading at a discount of -18.38% off the target high and 29.45% off the low.

Pearson plc (PSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pearson plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pearson plc (PSO) shares have gone down -17.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.42% against 13.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return 20.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.40% per annum.

PSO Dividends

Pearson plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pearson plc is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s Major holders

Pearson plc insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.44%, with the float percentage being 1.44%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $23.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.58 million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pearson plc (PSO) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $4.75 million.