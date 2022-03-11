Following Its 52-Week Low, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’S Share Price Rose 16.26% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -22.88%

During the recent session, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.10% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the CC share is $38.87, that puts it down -44.28 from that peak though still a striking 16.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.56. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

The Chemours Company (CC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

The Chemours Company (CC) registered a 4.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.10% in intraday trading to $26.94 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by -25.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.37%. The short interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is 7.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.73, which implies an increase of 30.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, CC is trading at a discount of -96.73% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

The Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Chemours Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Chemours Company (CC) shares have gone down -18.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.75% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.50% this quarter and then jump 39.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.34 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 148.30%. While earnings are projected to return 173.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

CC Dividends

The Chemours Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Chemours Company is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.17%.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

The Chemours Company insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.01%, with the float percentage being 78.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 587 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.05 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $466.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $462.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Chemours Company (CC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.45 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $124.75 million.