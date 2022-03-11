Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) On Thursday – Up 47.73 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 24.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $2.14, that puts it down -21.59 from that peak though still a striking 47.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average trade volume was 9.87 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.79%, and it has moved by 44.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.36, which implies an increase of 25.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.76 and $3.72 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of -111.36% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares have gone up 24.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.20%. While earnings are projected to return 192.30% in 2022.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.04%, with the float percentage being 27.20%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.72 million shares (or 3.93% of all shares), a total value of $46.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.92 million shares, is of MMCAP International, Inc. SPC’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $38.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 39.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.86 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $15.07 million.