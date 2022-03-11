Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): With The Stock Up 12.3 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 32.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.56% or -$3.76. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $69.00, that puts it down -264.31 from that peak though still a striking 12.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.61. The company’s market capitalization is $40.04B, and the average trade volume was 10.00 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CPNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a -16.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.56% in intraday trading to $18.94 this Thursday, 03/10/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.64%, and it has moved by -12.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 32.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CPNG is trading at a discount of -68.95% off the target high and -32.0% off the low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares have gone down -37.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.07% against -4.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -227.40% in 2022.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 2.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.29%, with the float percentage being 82.30%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 511.16 million shares (or 32.42% of all shares), a total value of $14.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 209.38 million shares, is of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.27 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $217.94 million.